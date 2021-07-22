Police: 2 injured in shooting on busy street in Northwest DC

Two men were injured in a shooting that sent pedestrians fleeing on a busy street in northwest DC.

According to Metro Police, officers responded to the scene at 14th and Riggs NW, a busy street filled with restaurants and bars, around 8:20 p.m.

Police found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. A source tells FOX 5 one man was shot in the arm and the other in the chest.

They were both conscious and breathing when officers arrived, and their injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Several officers and detectives are at the scene as the investigation continues.

This latest shooting comes amid a rash of crime that has plagued the District and led Mayor Muriel Bowser to direct the Metropolitan Police Department to "use any overtime necessary to meet our public safety needs."

On Wednesday, Metro PD announced the launch of their new mobile units that will be engaging the community on bikes and scooters, in another attempt to curb the violent crime.

