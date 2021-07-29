Armed scooter ‘carjacking’ in Southeast DC caught on camera
WASHINGTON - A scooter rider was held up at gunpoint in Southeast D.C. Monday night – and the whole thing was caught on camera.
READ MORE: Shocking video shows deadly DC Uber Eats carjacking by teen girls
D.C. police have released surveillance video showing the armed "carjacking" in the 2200 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast – and they’re hoping it will help lead them to the suspects involved.
READ MORE: Grandmother targeted in one of DC's latest carjackings
According to a police report, the rider was sitting on his bike when the suspects pulled up in a burgundy sport utility van.
In the surveillance video, a suspect can be seen pulling out a gun. The report indicates that he said "Give me the scooter, where the keys at?"
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
Another suspect then hopped on the scooter and rode off.
Advertisement
If you can help police in their investigation, call (202) 727-9099.