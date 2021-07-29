Armed scooter ‘carjacking’ in Southeast DC caught on camera

A scooter rider was held up at gunpoint in Southeast D.C. Monday night – and the whole thing was caught on camera.

D.C. police have released surveillance video showing the armed "carjacking" in the 2200 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast – and they’re hoping it will help lead them to the suspects involved.

According to a police report, the rider was sitting on his bike when the suspects pulled up in a burgundy sport utility van.

In the surveillance video, a suspect can be seen pulling out a gun. The report indicates that he said "Give me the scooter, where the keys at?"

Another suspect then hopped on the scooter and rode off.

If you can help police in their investigation, call (202) 727-9099.

