Video: Officer shoots knife-wielding woman in Fairfax County group home

SPRINGFIELD, Va. - Fairfax County police on Thursday released body-cam video showing an incident in which an officer shot a woman who they say was advancing at him with a knife.
Police began investigating when they responded to a group home in the 8000 block of Gosport Lane in Springfield after a caretaker said a woman was "acting erratically" and threatening other people.
When they arrived, they say they discovered Jiyoung Lee armed with a knife.
When she advanced toward them, Officer Kyle Albert shot her.
Albert is a 14-year veteran of the special operations division. Police say he had completed the department’s crisis intervention training program.