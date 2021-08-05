Expand / Collapse search

Video: Officer shoots knife-wielding woman in Fairfax County group home

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Springfield
(WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE AND VIOLENT CONTENT) Body camera footage shows officer fire gun at woman

(WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE AND VIOLENT CONTENT) Fairfax County Police have released body camera footage from an incident officers responded to in July at a group home in Springfield where they say a woman was acting violently.

SPRINGFIELD, Va. - Fairfax County police on Thursday released body-cam video showing an incident in which an officer shot a woman who they say was advancing at him with a knife.

Police began investigating when they responded to a group home in the 8000 block of Gosport Lane in Springfield after a caretaker said a woman was "acting erratically" and threatening other people.

When they arrived, they say they discovered Jiyoung Lee armed with a knife.

When she advanced toward them, Officer Kyle Albert shot her.

Albert is a 14-year veteran of the special operations division. Police say he had completed the department’s crisis intervention training program.
 