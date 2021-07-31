Videos show car hitting Fairfax County officer

New police dashcam and bodycam videos show the frightening moment a car hit a Fairfax County police officer during a traffic stop early Saturday.

Police say the collision occurred around 2:15 a.m. near Centreville and Compton roads in Centreville.

The video shows a four-door sedan, believed to be a Honda, fail to slow for the traffic stop.

Police say the car hit an officer in the lower body. The officer went to a hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

The car may have damage to its passenger side. It crossed into Prince William County on southbound Centreville Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (703) 814-7000. Tipsters can receive up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.