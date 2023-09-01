VIDEO: Off-duty officer stops drunk driver

An off-duty officer spotted a vehicle driving erratically earlier this week.

The officer was driving his cruiser home from court on August 23 when he spotted a car swerving back and forth on Rt. 50 westbound near Fairfax County Parkway.

He made a traffic stop and took the driver into custody.

Santos Vernaldo Lemus, 50, of Herndon, was charged with DUI Second Offense within Five Years, Failure to Stop for Police, and Refusal of Breath, Second Offense.