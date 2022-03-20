Video of deadly road rage shooting in College Park released by Maryland State Police

Maryland State Police have released new video footage of a deadly road rage shooting in College Park.

According to investigators, the incident happened on March 19 when a tow truck driver, Delonte Hicks, and another driver got into a verbal fight while both were driving on Route 50 near Veterans Parkway. Police said they were notified about the incident around 5:45 p.m. that evening.

During the exchange of words, the driver of the other car pulled out a gun and shot Hicks. The suspect then continued driving eastbound on Route 50 and fled the scene.

Hicks was taken to an area hospital for treatment where he later died.

Route 50 was closed for several hours as police investigated the shooting.

Investigators believe the victim and suspect did not know each other prior to their fight.

Police are still working to identify the suspect who is still on the loose. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Maryland State Police homicide detectives at 301-345-3101.