VIDEO: Man in critical condition following shooting in Prince George's County neighborhood

Prince George’s County police are investigating a terrifying shooting that happened in a Hyattsville neighborhood on Black Friday.

The shots were fired in a community just off Landover Road and neighbors were left on edge.

Surveillance video shows the moments before the shooting and the frightening sound of gunfire broke out around 9 a.m. One neighbor said they heard at least 40 shots fired at a man coming out of a home on Duvall Ridge Lane.

At least five people dressed in dark clothing came out of a parked car that, according to neighbors, was parked on the street for about an hour before the shooting.

In the video, you can see the group run out and fire dozens of shots at a man who appeared to be coming out of a home with a suitcase.

PGPD says the man was shot multiple times but was able to run away before calling the police near Stoddert Lane. According to the last update from police, he is in critical condition.

As the shooting is going on you can also see a person walking a dog stuck in the crossfire fall to the ground. FOX 5 was told the individual is a dog walker.

Some neighbors also told us that some bullets went through a window of a home and parked car.

Neighbors say they just want answers following the shocking incident and police are asking anyone with information to contact them.