3 students at Stoddert Elementary in DC asked to self-quarantine amid coronavirus concerns

Three students attending Stoddert Elementary in D.C. have been asked to self quarantine in the wake of coronavirus concerns linked to Christ Church in Georgetown.

Officials say school will remain open.

READ MORE: Christ Church in Georgetown says 550 parishioners are in self-quarantine amid coronavirus concerns

They have not indicated whether the children have been diagnosed as having the coronavirus.

Over the weekend, FOX 5 learned that the rector, Rev. Tim Cole, had been diagnosed with coronavirus.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

On Monday, city officials announced that an organist at the historic Episcopal church had also been diagnosed.

