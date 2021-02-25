Special Police Officer shoots suspect during armed robbery at Chick-fil-A in DC

A Special Police Officer shot a suspect during an armed robbery at a Chick-fil-A in Northeast Washington early Thursday afternoon.

According to D.C. police, the robbery happened at around 12:05 p.m. at a Chick-fil-A located in the 1400 block of Maryland Avenue NE.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Newly-opened drive-thru Chick-fil-A causing traffic nightmare for DC neighborhood

Police say when the suspect attempted to flee the scene, the Special Police Officer discharged his weapon and struck the suspect.

The suspect was transported to an area hospital. Their injuries are unknown at this time.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Advertisement

The suspect's firearm was recovered by police at the scene.

Police say this is currently an active investigation. Further details will be released soon.