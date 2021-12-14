Expand / Collapse search

Video: Deputies brave frigid water to rescue woman from Maryland river

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
EDGEWOOD, Md. - Dramatic video shows deputies rescuing a woman from the frigid waters of a Maryland river.

The incident happened on December 10 in the Bush River in Harford County.

Authorities were called to an area near the Flying Point Park Marina in Edgewood where they spotted a submerged vehicle and a woman in the water nearby.

Deputies rushed into the frigid river and were able to pull the 25-year-old woman to safety.

It is unclear how the woman or the vehicle got into the water.