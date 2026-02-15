87-year-old man’s death at Potomac senior living facility investigated as homicide

The Brief Police are investigating the death of an 87-year-old man found at a senior living facility in Potomac as a homicide. First responders found the man unresponsive and attempted life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released the man’s name, stating that next-of-kin notifications are still underway.



Police are investigating the death of an 87-year-old man found at a senior living facility in Potomac as a homicide.

Police investigation underway at Potomac senior living facility

Police said they were dispatched just after 7:30 a.m. Wednesday to the Cogir Senior Living facility on Tennis Lane in Potomac. First responders found the 87-year-old man unresponsive and attempted life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities confirmed that, based on evidence at the scene, detectives are now investigating the man’s death as a homicide. Police have not released the man’s name, stating that next-of-kin notifications are still underway.

The man’s body has been transported to the medical examiner’s office to determine the cause and manner of death, according to police. Cogir’s website states the facility offers both assisted living and memory care, but it is not clear where in the facility the man was living.

What they're saying:

Cogir Senior Living released a statement to FOX 5 saying, "We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our residents. Our thoughts are with the resident’s family and loved ones during this difficult time."

"An active investigation is currently being conducted by local law enforcement," the statement goes on. "We are fully cooperating with authorities and will continue to support their efforts in any way we can. The safety and well-being of our residents and team members remain our highest priority."