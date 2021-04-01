Video: Deer smashes through Virginia school bus windshield

Students and staff in a Virginia school district were treated to quite a surprise on Thursday when a deer flew through the windshield of a school bus.

READ MORE: Cats, driver safe at Spotsylvania County tractor-trailer explosion

Footage from inside the bus – provided by the Powhatan County Public Schools District – shows the faun propelled through the windshield and landing in the aisle before sliding down near the entry door.

READ MORE: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam looks to accelerate marijuana legalization

The bus driver – though visibly alarmed – had the presence of mind to pull over and open the door to let the deer out, however.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Advertisement

A Powhatan County Public Schools official told a local publication that no one was injured, and that the deer also appeared to have survived the encounter.

