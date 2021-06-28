Video: DC police release video showing suspected gunman in Northwest double shooting

D.C. police have released surveillance video showing a man suspected in connection with a double shooting in a Northwest neighborhood.

Police responded to the scene in the 1200 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest – just a few blocks from Dupont Circle – around 9:58 p.m. on Sunday.

When they arrived, they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital.

Police do not believe their injuries are life threatening.

