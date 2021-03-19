DC Police: Surveillance video shows suspects wanted in Southeast armed carjacking

D.C. police have released new surveillance video showing multiple suspects wanted in connection with an armed carjacking on Chesapeake Street, Southeast.

Investigators say the suspects approached the victim around 10:47 p.m. Friday, March 12.

One of the suspects reportedly pulled out a gun, and then the suspects sped away from the scene.

The stolen vehicle has been recovered by police.

Along with the suspects, the video captured a vehicle police believe they drove to the scene of the crime.

