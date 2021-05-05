Video: DC police looking for South Capitol Street gunman who was caught on camera

D.C. police are looking for a double shooting suspect who was caught on camera on South Capitol Street, Southwest in April.

Investigators say they responded to the scene in the 4600 block around 10:06 p.m. on April 20.

Two victims were found at the scene suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

It you can help police find the suspect, call (202) 727-9099 or text 50411.

