Video: DC police looking for South Capitol Street gunman who was caught on camera

WASHINGTON - D.C. police are looking for a double shooting suspect who was caught on camera on South Capitol Street, Southwest in April.
Investigators say they responded to the scene in the 4600 block around 10:06 p.m. on April 20.
Two victims were found at the scene suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.
It you can help police find the suspect, call (202) 727-9099 or text 50411.