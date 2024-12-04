Video circulates of suspect 'bragging' about fatal shooting of community activist Cornelius McDonald

The D.C. man who police say fatally shot a beloved community activist outside of Jasper's restaurant in Largo will remain behind bars.

Related article

A judge ultimately ruled against a bond for Terrelle Bailey. According to officials, Bailey is a special police officer in D.C. and was legally carrying a firearm.

His defense attorney argued the fatal shooting was in self-defense. Bailey is charged with first and second degree murder among other charges.

Court documents indicate he and the victim, 33-year-old Cornelius McDonald, had an argument inside the restaurant.

In fact, investigators say the argument became so disruptive that Bailey was ordered to pay his bill and then escorted out the restaurant by police who were on site at the time.

Related article

Once outside the restaurant, Bailey reportedly waited for Neal McDonald to leave the restaurant. The argument continued and Bailey is accused of fatally shooting McDonald.

In the last 24 hours, prosecutors and McDonald’s family say they are aware of video circulating on social media purporting to show Terrelle Bailey bragging about the shooting.