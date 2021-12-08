Expand / Collapse search

Video: Chevy Chase serves customers at Raising Cane’s restaurant

By Catherine Stoddard
Published 
Updated 9:54PM
Entertainment
FOX TV Digital Team

Chevy Chase serves customers at Charleston fast-food restaurant

Comedic actor Chevy Chase was seen handing out chicken and fries at the drive-thru of a Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers restaurant in Charleston after enjoying a meal there himself on Dec. 2. (Credit: Raising Cane's via Storyful)

CHARLESTON, S.C. - Actor Chevy Chase was recorded serving customers at a Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers restaurant in Charleston, South Carolina on Dec. 2. 

Video showed the legendary comedian donning the Raising Cane’s hat and headset as he took customer orders at the drive-thru window. 

"How about some Cokes? Water? Water’s good. Can you put a little Coke in it? I’m just kidding, you," Chase is heard while speaking to a customer. 

Chevy1 edit

Chevy Chase at a Raising Cane’s in South Carolina.

RELATED: You can stay in the ‘Home Alone’ house this holiday season

Chase, 78, was "in town for a special screening of his holiday classic ‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.’" He had a meal himself before joining the staff and even joking with his "new coworkers," according to local news media. 

Storyful contributed to this story. 