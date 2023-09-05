Video appears to picture alleged security guard egging on 2 fights at Potomac Mills AMC Theater

Prince William County police continue to investigate a video that pictures two fights that broke out at the AMC Theater at Potomac Mills Mall last Sunday.

According to police, the videos showing the brawls were posted to social media. Also posted online, a video showing a security guard on site who appears to be egging the fights on. The security guard tasked with protecting, seems to be encouraging the brawl.

Prince William County police say the altercations took place at the AMC Theater on Sunday, August 27th around 6:30 p.m. and then again about 20 minutes later. The first fight in the parking lot and the second in the theater.

An attorney representing the reported victim shared this video with FOX 5. It shows the altercation between several people including a victim who we’re told suffered injuries. It appears at least three teenage boys were involved in a fist fight. Police say when they arrived the group cleared.

Investigators say no one has come forward to file a police report alleging assault or more. Police say both fights involved large groups of juveniles. Even so, video is circulating online of what appears to be a security guard on site, encouraging the violence.

We reached out to representatives for AMC Theater and Potomac Mills Mall. We’re still awaiting their response. All of what took place is against the mall’s code of conduct.

The victim was planning to discuss with us what took place. His attorney says given there could be potential liability, he’s unable to join us.

