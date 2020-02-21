Syringe-attack suspect sought in Anne Arundel County

article

Anne Arundel County police are looking for a suspect after a woman reportedly was jabbed with a syringe in a Churchton parking lot.

They say surveillance video from the location at 5570 Shady Side Road shows a 50-year-old man walking near the victim.

The suspect reportedly bumped the victim in the video, who sought medical treatment.

The incident occurred on Tuesday.

If you have any information that might help police, call (410) 222-1960.

