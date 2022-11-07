Victim struck by lime green Challenger in Northeast hit-and-run dies

A victim who was struck by a lime green Dodge Challenger in Northeast nearly four months ago succumbed to their injuries, police said, and died in a D.C. hospital over the weekend.

The Metropolitan Police Department said 38-year-old Brandon Johnson was pronounced dead by officials on Saturday.

Detectives from the MPD's Major Crash Unit are still asking the community to help find the owner of the lime green Dodge Challenger involved in the deadly hit-and-run.

Surveillance video released in November shows the suspect stopping at a Shell gas station.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Just after 8 p.m. on Nov. 6, police said the driver hit Johnson, while he was walking, on New York Avenue Northeast and West Virginia Avenue Northeast and kept going.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the 38-year-old man unconscious and not breathing. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

At the time, authorities last said the man was in the hospital fighting for his life.

Police are asking anyone who can identify the vehicle or has any information about the hit-and-run incident to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, D.C. currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

Check out the surveillance videos below: