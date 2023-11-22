Expand / Collapse search

Victim robbed of dog and shoes at gunpoint in Southeast: police

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an armed robbery in Southeast

Dog stolen at gunpoint 

According to police, the victim was walking in the area of 300 block of Anacostia Road, on Tuesday, Nov. 21, around 3:00 p.m., when the suspects approached him and demanded his dog. The suspects brandished a handgun at the victim and robbed him of his dog and his shoes. 

The dog is described as a brown and tan Doberman puppy. 

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police. 


 