Victim robbed of dog and shoes at gunpoint in Southeast: police

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an armed robbery in Southeast.

Dog stolen at gunpoint

According to police, the victim was walking in the area of 300 block of Anacostia Road, on Tuesday, Nov. 21, around 3:00 p.m., when the suspects approached him and demanded his dog. The suspects brandished a handgun at the victim and robbed him of his dog and his shoes.



The dog is described as a brown and tan Doberman puppy.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.



