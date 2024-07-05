Expand / Collapse search

Victim robbed at gunpoint by 2 masked men in Fairfax

By
Published  July 5, 2024 9:16am EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 DC

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A victim was robbed at gunpoint by two masked men in Fairfax. 

Officers are on the scene of a carjacking in the 8100 block of Porter Road in Merrifield, Virginia. According to officers, two male suspects wearing masks pointed a firearm and ordered the victim out of the car. 

Related

Democratic governors stand with Biden after ‘candid’ conversation
article

Democratic governors stand with Biden after ‘candid’ conversation

Democratic governors said they stood with Biden after a "candid" conversation on Wednesday where more than 20 leaders from their party met with the president both in person and virtually.

The two suspects fled the scene in the victim’s 2022 black Toyota Camry. The 2022 black Toyota Camry has Virginia plate UZL1168. 

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police. 