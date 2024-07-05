Victim robbed at gunpoint by 2 masked men in Fairfax

A victim was robbed at gunpoint by two masked men in Fairfax.

Officers are on the scene of a carjacking in the 8100 block of Porter Road in Merrifield, Virginia. According to officers, two male suspects wearing masks pointed a firearm and ordered the victim out of the car.

The two suspects fled the scene in the victim’s 2022 black Toyota Camry. The 2022 black Toyota Camry has Virginia plate UZL1168.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.