Victim of April carjacking at MGM National Harbor speaks out

The victim of an attempted carjacking in Prince George's County back in April at a parking garage at MGM National Harbor is speaking out exclusively to FOX 5. The victim says he wants to share his story as a reminder to other people to be more vigilant and aware of their surroundings.

Rabar Barawy of Great Falls, Virginia, says it's taking a lot of courage for him to finally be able to share the nightmarish ordeal he experienced on April 18th inside of a garage at MGM National Harbor.

"I have never firsthand at this age experienced anything quite so traumatic," Barawy said.

Barawy says he parks in this spot all the time whenever he visits the casino.

"I was getting out and all of a sudden I noticed a gray car pull up right in front of my car, and he's begging me, 'Where are the keys? Where are the keys?'" Barawy recalled.

Barawy says the suspect started searching through his pockets, found his cash, car key, and cellphone. In the middle of all that happening, Barawy noticed the suspect had a gun.

"We kind of wrestled, and I felt his wrist bent forward, and the shot came from inside the car and grazed my eyebrow slightly and went through the windshield," Barawy recounted.

The 32-year-old, who is a father of a 5-year-old boy, can't believe that the bullet, which left a hole in his BMW's windshield, didn't actually hit him.

"At that point, I was ready to give up my car for my life," Barawy said.

The gun going off startled the suspect, causing him to quickly get out of Barawy's car and into a getaway car.

"What were you going to do with the car?" Barawy was asked. He replied, "I think it was just desperation, and it was pretty much eyeing someone they thought was going to be easy."

Barawy says there is surveillance video of the incident. However, Prince George's County police have not confirmed that information.

Meanwhile, FOX 5 has made several attempts to reach out to MGM for a statement regarding the incident but has not received a response so far.

"I don't want this to happen to anyone else," Barawy expressed.