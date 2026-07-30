The Brief Police identified 29‑year‑old Keyon Malik Maynor as the victim in the deadly shooting. A second man was treated for non‑life‑threatening injuries. Police are searching for a white Honda with Maryland tag 4EV6264.



D.C. police have identified the man killed in a double shooting Wednesday in the District.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of 5th Street around 2:14 p.m. for a reported shooting. Two men were found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and were taken to a nearby hospital.

RELATED: 1 man dead, 1 hospitalized after Northwest DC double shooting

Authorities say 29‑year‑old Keyon Malik Maynor died from his injuries. The second victim was treated for non‑life‑threatening injuries and is in stable condition.

Police are searching for a white Honda with red markings and Maryland tag 4EV6264 in connection with the incident.

Several neighbors said shootings happen in the area far too often, echoing concerns raised in April about ongoing violence despite a heavy National Guard presence.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202‑727‑9099 or text the department’s tip line at 50411. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Image 1 of 12 ▼ Victim identified in deadly DC double shooting; search for suspect continues