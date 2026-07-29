Thousands of customers remain without power Wednesday morning after storms ripped through the Washington, D.C. region on Tuesday, knocking down trees, damaging homes and causing other issues across the area.

BGE says most customers should have their power restored by Wednesday night as crews work around the clock.

FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick was in Bethesda where images captured the moment a gas station canopy came crashing down, trapping a white van underneath. Everyone inside was able to get out safely. About three miles away, a massive tree was split in half by strong winds, pulling down power lines as it fell onto 37th Street NW near Sidwell Friends School.

In Montgomery Village, a woman says she is counting her blessings after a tree crashed into her Gaithersburg home Tuesday evening while she was inside. Yolanda Frazier’s home suffered extensive damage after the tree broke through her back fence on Turtle Dove Court and punched through the ceiling. She fears she has lost many personal belongings and faces costly repairs. The Red Cross assisted her Tuesday night.

Gusts in the area were clocked at close to 40 mph.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Cleanup continues after storm system slams parts of DC, Maryland and Virginia