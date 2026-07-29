The Brief Search continues for adult male last seen south of Sandy Landing. Swift‑water boats, sonar, drones and K9 teams used in the effort. Operations resumed Wednesday morning after severe weather swept through.



The search for a missing swimmer in the Potomac River continues Wednesday after two individuals entered the water near Spotzbergen Rock, south of Sandy Landing, around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer.

One swimmer made it to shore on the Virginia side. The second swimmer, an adult male around 25 years old, was last seen just south of Sandy Landing and remains missing.

Emergency crews used swift‑water boats, sonar, underwater drones and K9 teams during the search.

Operations were suspended Tuesday night as severe weather swept through the region and resumed Wednesday morning.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Search for missing swimmer in Potomac River continues Wednesday