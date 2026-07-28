3 injured, including juvenile girl, in Southwest DC triple shooting

article

The Brief Two men and a juvenile girl were injured in a shooting in Southwest D.C. Police said the adults suffered non-life-threatening injuries, while the girl was grazed by gunfire. No suspect description was immediately available.



Two men were hospitalized and a juvenile girl was treated at the scene after a triple shooting in Southwest D.C. Monday night, police said.

What we know:

First District officers responded to the 300 block of P Street Southwest around 10:36 p.m. for a reported shooting.

Police found two adult men suffering from gunshot wounds and a juvenile girl with a graze wound.

Victims treated

D.C. Fire and EMS transported both men to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The girl was treated at the scene.

Investigation underway

Police did not immediately release a description of the shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.