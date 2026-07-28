3 injured, including juvenile girl, in Southwest DC triple shooting
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Two men were hospitalized and a juvenile girl was treated at the scene after a triple shooting in Southwest D.C. Monday night, police said.
What we know:
First District officers responded to the 300 block of P Street Southwest around 10:36 p.m. for a reported shooting.
Police found two adult men suffering from gunshot wounds and a juvenile girl with a graze wound.
Victims treated
D.C. Fire and EMS transported both men to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The girl was treated at the scene.
Investigation underway
Police did not immediately release a description of the shooter.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.
The Source: This article was written using preliminary information from the Metropolitan Police Department.