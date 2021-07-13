Victim escaped machete, bat assault by jumping from second-floor window: cops

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is looking for multiple suspects after a 32-year-old man escaped from an attack with machetes and bats by jumping through an upstairs window.

Deputies responded to the scene in the 20100 block of Three Notch Road in Lexington Park around 6:20 p.m. on Saturday.

They found the victim lying in the backyard of the home before he was flown to a trauma center by helicopter.

The sheriff’s office has not released any suspect information.