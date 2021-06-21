1 in custody as police continue to investigate 2 shootings in St. Mary's County

A 19-year-old has been charged in a shooting that left a man seriously injured in St. Mary's County. Police are working to determine if the incident is connected to a homicide that occurred nearby in the same area.

Just after 7 p.m. on June 14, deputies with the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office were called to the 21900 block of Chancellor’s Run Road in Great Mills where a victim had reportedly been shot on a basketball court.

Upon arrival, deputies found a 19-year-old victim, originally from California, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head on the basketball court.

The victim was transported by helicopter to an area trauma center for treatment where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Shortly afterward, at 7:16 p.m., deputies responded to the 20800 block of Daisy Lane in Lexington Park for a reported shooting. Deputies found a 21-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was taken to a trauma center where he remains hospitalized.

Tywan Thomas Morris, 19, has been arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree assault, possession of a firearm by a minor, handgun on person, loaded handgun on person and firearm in the use of a felony or violent crime.

He is currently being held at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown on a no-bond status.

At this time, it is unknown if the shootings are related. Anyone with information regarding the shootings is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at (301) 475-4200 extension 71950 or the Youth Gun Violence Task Force at (301) 475-4200 extension 78087 or by email at stopgunviolence@stmarysmd.com.