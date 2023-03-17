Victim attacked, sexually assaulted in DC by person she met on dating app: police

Authorities say a meetup through a dating app led to a victim being attacked and sexually assaulted in the District.

Takoma Park police say they responded to the 7700 block of Maple Avenue or March 15 around 3 p.m. for the report of a cutting.

When they arrived a female victim told them a person she met through a dating app cut her and sexually assaulted her while they were at a location in Ward 5 in nearby Washington, D.C.

The victim told police the suspect fled before officers arrived. She was transported by Montgomery County Fire and Rescue to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say a suspect was identified and an arrest warrant with multiple charges related to the sexual assault and attack was issued.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 301-270-1100.