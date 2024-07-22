Vice President Kamala Harris praises Biden's 'unmatched' legacy in first public comments

Vice President Kamala Harris made her first public appearance since President Joe Biden dropped his re-election bid on Sunday and endorsed her for president.

Harris spoke on the South Lawn of the White House at an event celebrating the 2023-24 National Collegiate Athletic Association championship teams.

The event was her first since being thrust into the most scrutinizing of spotlights, suddenly the leading candidate to succeed Biden as the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee and her party’s main hope of defeating Trump.

Here's what VP Harris said about President Biden:

"Our President, Joe Biden, wanted to be here today. He is feeling much better and recovering fast. And he looks forward to getting back on the road. And I wanted to say a few words about our president.

Joe Biden's legacy of accomplishment over the past three years is unmatched in modern history. In one term, he has already - yes, you may clap.

In one term, he has already surpassed the legacy of most presidents who have served two terms in office. And I first came to know President Biden through his son Beau. We worked together as attorneys general in our states. And back then, Beau would often tell me stories about his dad. He would talk about the kind of father and the kind of man that Joe Biden is.

The qualities that Beau revered in his father, are the same qualities that I have seen every day in our president. His honesty, his integrity, his commitment to his faith and his family, his big heart, and his love, deep love, of our country. And I am firsthand witness that every day, our President Joe Biden fights for the American people, and we are deeply, deeply grateful for his service to our nation."

Harris moved swiftly to lock up Democratic delegates behind her campaign for the White House. Biden planned to discuss his decision to step aside later this week in an address to the nation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report