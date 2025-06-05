Veterinary dentist under investigation after dogs reportedly die in his care

The Brief Dr. Barron P. Hall’s veterinary license was suspended after 26 complaints, including reports of pet deaths and improper procedures. Pet owners allege serious harm and unexpected costs, with one claiming a $6,000 bill and another forced to euthanize her dog days after treatment. A formal hearing is scheduled for August 14–15, 2025, to determine further action by the Virginia Board of Veterinary Medicine.



A northern Virginia veterinary dentist is under investigation, his license suspended after several dogs reportedly passed away under his care.

What we know:

The Virginia Board of Veterinary Medicine ordered the suspension of Dr. Barron P. Hall's practice of veterinary medicine in the Commonwealth of Virginia after concluding there was a substantial danger to public health on May 29.

There are 26 documented accusations against Hall. Several dogs reportedly passed away under Hall's care and one family stated they were billed thousands of dollars more than they were originally told

What they're saying:

Yas Soroush-Haq says her dog Combo’s life quality was drastically shattered after Dr. Hall performed mass teeth extractions.

Soroush-Haq explained that Combo was left with six teeth and she was billed three times the amount she was initially quoted. The procedure totaled more than $6,000. The incident took place in February 2025 and is just one of 26 documented incidents in the investigation of Dr. Hall.

"It’s so sad because he’s such a good dog and he’s always been there for us. I don’t know if I can forgive myself for giving my dog to a butcher, basically. He takes all his teeth out and just hurts my dog," Soroush-Haq said.



Jan Mittino said she took her dog Teddy in for a gum treatment on July 3 and was forced to euthanize Teddy on July 11th.

"All of his stitches had come out and let a gaping hole in his gums and after three days of not eating I took Teddy to Columbia Pike animal hospital," said Mittino.

Court documents indicate in one instance involving 2021 surgery on a feline patient, Dr. Hall reportedly failed to shave and scrub the patient before inserting an intravenous catheter causing an increased risk of blood infection.

What's next:

The case will be conducted as a formal administrative hearing before a panel of the board. It will take place on August 14 and 15, 2025 at 9 a.m. both days at the Virginia Department of Health Professions Perimeter Center.

FOX 5 reached out to Dr. Hall for a statement and is awaiting a response.