Experts remind dog owners to vaccinate pets as new respiratory illness spreads

There’s increasing vigilance of a mystery respiratory illness popping up in dogs. Reports indicate the illness, which presents as kennel cough or canine influenza, can morph into a more serious illness, similar to pneumonia.

FOX 5 checked around the DMV and found that right now, it is not believed to be in our area. Fairfax, Prince William, Arlington, D.C., and Montgomery counties, as well as two veterinarians who say they haven’t seen this "mystery illness" but are closely monitoring canine influenza.

Prince William County said earlier this week it’s limiting the number of dogs it’s taking in because of respiratory illnesses.

Last year, there was an increase in canine influenza.

Becky Pugh is the owner of Bone Jour in Bethesda. She says they haven’t had any canine influenza cases but a sign they put up last year reminding pet owners about the risk and concern remains up here at the entrance to the business.

Pugh requires dogs to have certain vaccines and encourages owners to think critically about the decision to board.

"Whether it’s kennel cough or anything else, you have to have vaccines in order to come. Be conscious of your pet's health when you bring them here and that’s about all we can do," Pugh said.

Bone Jour disinfects regularly and takes other actions to try and keep dogs from sharing water bowls or toys if something’s going around.

And veterinarian Dr. Eric Cryan emphasized that dog owners should be cognizant of their dog’s overall health as it relates to boarding them, especially now.

"As veterinarians, we worry about these emerging respiratory viruses, especially this time of year. When the outside temperatures start to get more like a refrigerator, some of these viruses can last longer, and more likely to spread at dog parks, boarding facilities, things like that. That also coincides with everyone coming together for the holidays and mixing in different locations, which contributes to spreads of many respiratory viruses," Cryan said.