Venus Williams to play in DC's 2022 Citi Open tennis tournament

Four-time Olympic gold medalist Venus Williams will be in D.C. for the 2022 Citi Open tournament, scheduled for July 30 through August 7 in Rock Creek Park.

The American tennis champion has accepted a wild card into the event, where she will compete in the singles draw.

The Citi Open will host four former World No. 1 players, seven Grand Slam champions, four Olympic gold medalists and 10 top 20 players among the men’s and women’s fields.

"I am excited to be playing the Citi Open for the first time this summer," said Williams. "I love Washington, D.C. and returning to the nation’s capital to play in front of a community that has supported me so strongly feels like a homecoming. I am looking forward to being back on the courts and competing in DC soon."

Williams competed in World TeamTennis for nine seasons with the Washington Kastles. She was a member of the undefeated 2011 and 2012 championship teams and was named Finals MVP in 2012.

Williams holds 49 career singles titles and 22 career doubles titles, including seven Grand Slam singles titles and 14 Grand Slam doubles titles. In addition, she also holds two Grand Slam titles in mixed-doubles.

The tennis star has won five Wimbledon singles titles and two US Open singles titles and is a four-time Olympic gold medalist, winning top honors at the 2000, 2008 and 2012 Summer Olympics. In 2000, she became only the second player to win Olympic gold in both the singles and doubles at the same Olympic Games.

"We are thrilled to welcome Venus to the 2022 Citi Open and Washington, D.C. and to give our fans a chance to cheer for one of the greatest athletes of all time in person," said Mark Ein, Citi Open Chairman. "Venus is an icon who has transcended sports to become a role model for millions of people around the world and in our community. The opportunity to watch her live at the Citi Open for the first time will be a life-long memory for all of our fans."

Image 1 of 2 ▼ WASHINGTON - AUGUST 05: A general view of John Isner of the USA against Xavier Malisse of Belgium during day 4 of the Legg Mason Tennis Classic at the William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center on August 5, 2010 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The Citi Open is one of only five combined tennis tournaments in the country, featuring professional competition from both men and women. Citi Open’s ATP 500 event will showcase 48 singles players and 16 doubles teams. The revived WTA 250 tournament will feature 32 singles competitors and 16 doubles teams.

Tickets for the 2022 Citi Open are on sale now and can be purchased here or by calling (202) 721-9500.