Venus Williams returns to pro tennis at Mubadala Citi DC Open

The Brief Venus Williams returns to the DC Open after 16 months off. She teams up Monday with hometown favorite Hailey Baptiste. Frances Tiafoe plays doubles with Ben Shelton.



After a 16-month break, Venus Williams is back, accepting a wild-card entry in singles at the Mubadala Citi DC Open, one of the nation’s largest professional tennis tournaments.

Venus Williams makes return

What we know:

The 45-year-old, seven-time Grand Slam champion has been recovering from health issues over the past year and recently joined the French Open broadcast team. Williams also holds 14 women’s doubles majors with her sister Serena and four Olympic gold medals.

She’ll take the court Monday in doubles with D.C. native Hailey Baptiste, a WTA Tennis tour champion and two-time WTA Challenger winner.

"There’s something truly special about D.C.: the energy, the fans, the history," Williams said in a statement released Friday by organizers of the hard-court tournament. "This city has always shown me so much love, and I can’t wait to compete there again."

FILE-Venus Williams of the United States returns a shot to Diana Shnaider of Russia during her women's singles match during the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium on March 19, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Tiafoe joins doubles

Also drawing hometown excitement is Frances Tiafoe. The star is coming off a tough second-round Wimbledon exit. Tiafoe will team up with Ben Shelton in doubles play.

The tournament runs July 19–27 at Rock Creek Tennis Center. Qualifiers are underway, and the main draw begins Monday. Organizers expect more than 81,000 attendees.

Williams and Baptiste are scheduled to play at 1:20 p.m. on Monday, with Tiafoe and Shelton set for 11:10 p.m.

Parking, transportation and the venue’s bag policy can be found online.