Venomous Asian needle ant raises anaphylaxis concerns in parts of US

The Brief Asian needle ant poses anaphylaxis risk; invasive since 1932 in Southeastern U.S. Stings linked to life-threatening reactions, including recent cases in 2024. Experts stress monitoring as incidents draw attention.



A venomous stinging ant species, the Asian needle ant, is gaining renewed attention in the U.S. for its potential to cause life-threatening anaphylaxis in humans, according to a report on FoxWeather.com.

Venomous ant poses risks

Native to Asia, the invasive pest has been present in the U.S. since 1932, according to the United States Department of Agriculture.

Found in Georgia and other Southeastern states along the East Coast, the ant is now considered a medically significant threat.

"We are now considering it a medically important pest," Dan Suiter, an Orkin distinguished professor of Urban Entomology at the University of Georgia, told FOX.

While ants are often regarded as nuisances when invading homes or businesses, the Asian needle ant presents a far more serious danger.

Asian needle ant workers and brood (immature stages) under a rotting log. (Photo by J.T. Vogt, USDA Forest Service)

Experts monitor recent cases

"It gets a little bit more serious when the sting of an insect can be life-threatening to people who suffer anaphylaxis," Suiter explained.

In 2024 alone, Suiter reported receiving three calls from individuals who experienced anaphylaxis after being stung by the Asian needle ant. Though the species is not aggressive by nature, it will sting when trapped under clothing, he said. Recent incidents have drawn attention, as experts monitor trends related to this invasive pest's growing impact.

