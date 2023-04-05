Vehicles stolen from car dealership in Woodbridge

Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects they say stole two vehicles from a car dealership over the weekend in Prince William County.

Police say the two broke into the Koons Kia on Richmond Highway in Woodbridge around 10 p.m. Sunday and stole the vehicles.

Prince William County Police Department

One of the robbers is pictured in a red vest and red pants. The other has on gray clothing and is carrying a black book bag. Both appear to have their faces partially covered.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.