Vehicle veers off roadway, slightly submerged in river in Stafford County

A vehicle is partially submerged in a river after it veered off the roadway in Stafford County.

Stafford County vehicle collision

According to police, one lane of Telegraph Road is closed due to a partially submerged vehicle. The driver is out of the vehicle and being checked on by Fire and Rescue staff. Please use caution in the area.

No word on the number of vehicles involved or the cause of the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for more information and updates.