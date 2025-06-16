Vehicle slams into Maryland liquor store in suspected smash-and-grab
BURTONSVILLE, Md. - Police are searching for suspects they say drove a vehicle into a Montgomery County liquor store in an apparent smash-and-grab robbery.
The incident happened around 2 a.m. Monday at a shopping center on Old Columbia Pike in Burtonsville.
Vehicle crashes into store
When officers arrived, they found the vehicle had forced entry through the front of the business.
Investigators say the individuals entered the business, stole property and then fled the scene.
Suspects flee with stolen goods
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Montgomery County Department of Police.
