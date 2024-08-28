Vehicle pulls up and open fires on DC neighborhood, 2 people shot multiple times

Two people were shot multiple times in D.C., after a vehicle pulled up and multiple gunmen open fired in a northeast neighborhood.

People in the Mayfair neighborhood told FOX 5's Bob Barnard that one of the victims, a young woman, was shot six times and survived the violent incident. A source saying she was not the intended target.

The Metropolitan Police Department responded to a double shooting in the 700 block of Kenilworth Terrace on Tuesday evening and discovered a young man and woman suffering from gunshot injuries. According to police, the suspect's vehicle was spotted fleeing the scene. The vehicle is described as a white Acura SUV, pictured below.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ DC shooting

The two were transported to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

Pastor Delonte Gholston, a friend of the victim's family, told FOX's Bob Barnard "first of all... my heart goes out to the family and to our community that continues to be hit over and over again by violence. It’s just... it’s heartbreaking. We're sick and tired of the cycle of violence that could be prevented."

Gholston went onto say "It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to look at our city... there are crains everywhere... there’s development everywhere, but certain communities like this get hit over and over again by violence because our city just refuses to invest in prevention."

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.