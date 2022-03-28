Expand / Collapse search

Vehicle crashes into Gaithersburg salon

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - Authorities in Montgomery County say a vehicle crashed into a salon Monday morning.

Pete Piringer / @mcfrsPIO

The crash was reported around 8:30 a.m. on Montgomery Village Avenue near Russell Avenue in the Gaithersburg area. Images from the scene show the vehicle in the Kacey Hair Salon building.

It was originally believed the crash happened at the Dunkin' Donuts next door.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services Spokesperson Pete Piringer tweeted that the building has been evacuated and the driver of the vehicle was extricated.

No injuries have been reported.