Vehicle crash into power pole, temporarily closes portion of Leesburg Pike

A single-vehicle crash into a power pole has led to road closures in Fairfax County.

According to Fairfax County police, Leesburg Pike is closed between Glen Carlyn Road and Charles Street in Bailey’s Crossroads. No injuries have been reported.

Drivers are advised to use an alternate route while crews make repairs.

What we know:

According to the National Park Service, the George Washington Memorial Parkway was closed at 12 a.m. on Tuesday and remains closed due to winter weather conditions.

What they're saying:

"This closure is necessary to ensure the proper treatment of the roadway and to restore the parkway to safe travel conditions," according to NPS. "Crews will work diligently to treat the road for safe passage of drivers. Drivers should anticipate delays in reopening the northern section of the parkway as crews are required to use smaller equipment than usual to accommodate the lane widths and configurations. Please plan to use alternate routes."

Prepare for Travel Disruptions and Hazardous Conditions

The National Weather Service says if possible, drivers should delay all travel while the warnings and watches. are in effect. Any motorists on the roads should drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility.

Drivers should leave plenty of room between them and vehicles ahead and allow extra time to reach their destination. Avoid sudden braking or acceleration and be especially cautious on hills or when making turns.