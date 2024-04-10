Vehicle connected to deadly Montgomery County hit-and-run located, driver still sought: police

Authorities in Montgomery County say they have located the vehicle they believe struck and killed a man in Colesville as they continue to search for a similar model vehicle involved in a separate deadly hit-and-run crash in Wheaton.

At a press conference Wednesday, Captain Warren Jensen said investigators found the white, 4-door Acura earlier that morning, but did not disclose the location where it was located.

The vehicle discovered is believed to be connected to a deadly crash that happened on Friday, April 5, just before 10:15 p.m. near Randolph Road and Kimblewick Drive. Investigators say the victim, 52-year-old Ronaldo Franzese of Silver Spring, was on the sidewalk when he was first struck by a Honda Odyssey traveling westbound on Randolph Road. The impact caused him to fall into the roadway where he was then hit by the Acura.

Franzese died at the scene. Officers say the driver of the Acura fled. They are still searching for the person behind the wheel.

Jensen said detectives are also continuing their investigation into a second deadly hit-and-run crash that happened just days later and only a few miles away.

The second crash happened around 12:02 a.m. on Monday, April 8 near Veirs Mill Road and Monterrey Drive in Wheaton. Investigators say 26-year-old Jacques Price was in the roadway on his skateboard when he was struck by a white Acura TL.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Police are still searching for the driver of a white Acura TL they say struck and killed 26-year-old Jacques Price in a hit-and-run crash on Veirs Mill Road on Monday, April 8.

Officers say the driver of the striking vehicle fled. Price died at the scene.

The vehicle, possibly a 2009 model, is believed to have damage to the front right corner, including a missing portion of the bumper cover and a missing or broken headlight, fog light and parking light. It may also have damage to the windshield and/or window.

Jensen emphasized that while the deadly crash both involve a white Acura, the incidents are not connected and the vehicles are not one and the same.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call police at 240-773-6620.