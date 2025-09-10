Police identify VDOT safety patroller killed while helping disabled vehicle on I-95 in Virginia

article

The Brief A VDOT Safety Service Patrol member was killed in a deadly crash on I-95 northbound on Saturday night. The patrol officer was assisting a disabled vehicle when a Chrysler Sedan lost control and struck them. The driver of the disabled Audi was also injured, and charges are pending against the driver of the Chrysler.



A Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) Safety Service Patrol member was killed in a tragic crash on Interstate 95 northbound in Prince William County while assisting a disabled motorist. The patroller was struck by a vehicle that lost control and crossed all lanes of traffic, resulting in the patroller's death and a serious injury to the other driver.

What we know:

The deadly crash happened on Saturday, Sept. 6, at 7:58 p.m. on I-95 northbound at the 151-mile-marker. A Safety Service Patroller was on the right shoulder assisting a disabled Audi when a Chrysler 300 Sedan lost control, crossed all lanes of travel and struck both the patroller and the Audi driver, according to Virginia State Police (VSP).

The patroller, Michael C. Freeland, 48, of Falls Church, Va., was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries. The driver of the Audi suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Chrysler was not identified.

The crash remains under investigation, and charges are pending consultation with the Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.