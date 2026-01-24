VDOT crews to prioritize interstates, primary roads as storm moves in

The Brief VDOT will start plowing after two inches of snow. More than 3,450 pieces of equipment are staged across Northern Virginia. Drivers are urged to stay off the roads, with tree crews ready for ice damage.



Virginia Department of Transportation officials say crews are prepared for the winter storm targeting the Washington, D.C., region and will begin plowing once two inches of snow have fallen.

In an update Saturday, VDOT Northern Virginia said more than 3,450 pieces of equipment are staged across the region. Crews will focus first on interstates and primary roads, then move to secondary roads and neighborhood streets.

The agency notes Northern Virginia has more than 14,300 lane miles and nearly 17,000 neighborhood streets, and urges drivers to stay off the roads once snow begins, and immediately after it ends, to give plow crews room to work.

Tree crews are also on standby for potential ice damage.

Residents can report downed trees at my.vdot.virginia.gov.

