Van Hollen clashes with Rubio at Senate hearing

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Democratic senators, including Tim Kaine of Virginia, and Chris Van Hollen of Maryland, sparred Tuesday over the Trump administration’s foreign policies.

What we know:

At a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing, his first since being confirmed on the first day of the President Donald Trump’s inauguration. Rubio defended the administration’s decisions to his former colleagues.

He said "America is back" and claimed four months of foreign-policy achievements, even as many of them remain frustratingly inconclusive. Among them, the resumption of nuclear talks with Iran, efforts to bring Russia and Ukraine into peace talks and efforts to end to the war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas.

He praised agreements with El Salvador and other Latin American countries to accept migrant deportees, saying "secure borders, safe communities and zero tolerance for criminal cartels are once again the guiding principles of our foreign policy." He also rejected assertions that massive cuts to his department’s budget would hurt America’s standing abroad. Instead, he said the cuts would actually improve American status and the U.S. reputation internationally.

Committee Chairman Jim Risch opened the hearing with praise for Trump’s changes and spending cuts and welcomed what he called the administration’s promising nuclear talks with Iran. Risch also noted what he jokingly called "modest disagreement" with Democratic lawmakers, who used Tuesday’s hearing to confront Rubio about Trump administration moves they say are weakening U.S. influence globally.

Local perspective:

Democrats on the committee, including ranking member Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire, Chris Murphy of Connecticut, Tim Kaine of Virginia, and Chris Van Hollen of Maryland, took sharp issue with Rubio’s presentation.

In two particularly contentious exchanges, Kaine and Van Hollen demanded answers on the decision to suspend overall refugee admissions but to exempt Afrikaners based on what they called "specious" claims that they have been subjected to massive discrimination by the South African government. Rubio gave no ground.

In one tense exchange, Kaine pressed Rubio to say whether there should be a different refugee policy based on skin color.

"I’m not the one arguing that," Rubio said. "Apparently, you are, because you don’t like the fact they’re white."

"The United States has a right to pick and choose who we allow into the United States," he said. "If there is a subset of people that are easier to vet, who we have a better understanding of who they are and what they’re going to do when they come here, they’re going to receive preference."

He added: "There are a lot of sad stories around the world, millions and millions of people around the world. It’s heartbreaking, but we cannot assume millions and millions of people around the world. No country can."

Rubio and Van Hollen have heated exchange

"Your campaign of fear and repression is eating away at the foundational values of our democracy," Van Hollen said, likening Rubio to the era of Sen. Joseph McCarthy. He added, "And I have to tell you directly and personally that I regret voting for you for Secretary of State."

"First of all, your regret for voting for me confirms I'm doing a good job," Rubio replied.

"That’s just a flippant statement, Mr. Secretary," Van Hollen said.

Rubio also made mention of Van Hollen's trip to El Salvador where he met with Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who the Trump adminsitration has admitted was mistakenly deported.

"We deported gang members … including the one you had a margarita with," said Rubio. "And that guy is a human trafficker, and that guy is a gangbanger, and the evidence is going to be clear in the days to come."

Van Hollen called Rubio's comments "unsubstantiated."

"Secretary Rubio should take that testimony to the federal court of the United States because he hasn’t done it under oath," Van Hollen said.