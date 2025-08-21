VA, MD officials warn coastal residents to prepare for impacts of Hurricane Erin

The Brief Hurricane Erin is sweeping up the East Coast. The storm is not expected to make landfall, but could cause trouble for coastal residents. Officials in Virginia and Maryland are warning residents to be careful as high winds, flooding and swells are expected.



Hurricane Erin is on the way and officials in the DMV say they aren’t taking any chances.

Emergency crews are being mobilized throughout parts of Maryland and Virginia, and beaches up and down the East Coast bracing for impact.

What they're saying:

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin held a press conference Wednesday afternoon, warning residents to take heed.

"This is a dangerous storm," Youngkin said.

He says the worst of it is expected Thursday morning.

"Incredibly dangerous riptides, very strong surf and, of course, tidal flooding, and that is what we’re most worried about," the governor said.

The governor also said that in parts of the Commonwealth, drains are already being cleared and crews are standing by in the event of downed trees or power outages.

"I’m confident that we can react appropriately, but it does require a huge amount of cooperation not just from local, state, and federal resources but from Virginians," Youngkin said.

Warnings issued:

Officials are continuously urging people to take Hurricane Erin seriously, especially by the coast.

Area beaches including Bethany, Rehoboth and Dewey have closed the ocean to swimmers throughout much of the week.

While the beach was still crowded in Ocean City as of Wednesday afternoon, officials there were also warning of incoming potentially deadly conditions.

"It’s an all hands on deck exercise. We’re ready for it," said Joe Theobald with Ocean City Emergency Services.

Other areas that could potentially see high water include Old Town Alexandria and along the Chesapeake Bay.

