VA man accused of shooting teen doing 'ding dong ditch' Tik Tok prank still faces second-degree murder charge

The Brief The man accused of shooting a teen in Spotsylvania County home will still face second-degree murder charges, a judge ruled. 27-year-old Tyler Butler believed 18-year-old Michael Bosworth was attempting to break into his home in May. The teen was allegedly filming a "ding-dong ditch" prank for TikTok when Bosworth fired the fatal shots.



At Wednesday’s preliminary hearing, a judge certified that 27-year-old Tyler Butler will be tried for second-degree murder. Back in May, Butler, a northern Virginia man, shot and killed a teenager around 3 a.m. during what investigators initially called a "ding-dong ditch" TikTok prank.

The backstory:

That teenager was Michael Bosworth, a high school senior tragically hit in the back on McKenzie Lane. Prosecutors stated that Butler fired ten shots in the midst of Bosworth running away from the property. Police already responding to an emergency call in the neighborhood recalled hearing "four or five rounds" during testimony.

Bosworth was with two friends that night, all of whom concealed their faces—but, according to prosecutors, did not possess firearms. Both friends took the witness stand this afternoon and pleaded the Fifth Amendment. A bullet grazed one of those other two teenagers.

Another officer was questioned about the shooter and described Butler as cooperative. When asked about the location of the firearm, Butler led the officer straight to the paper shredder where it was tucked inside.

What they're saying:

Defense attorneys claimed that Butler fired in self-defense, deeming what happened as very far from a typical "ding-dong ditch." Usually, that game consists of ringing a bell and fleeing quickly when a resident opens the door. The defense alleged that the teenagers did not play by those rules and, instead, were attempting to break in. Similar incidents occurred on that same street, according to a neighbor who testified that the same teenagers were kicking and punching his garage door.

According to the judge, there is enough evidence that Butler acted with malice given his aggressive yelling when opening fire.

While Bosworth’s family declined to speak to reporters, Butler’s father expressed disappointment with the judge’s decision.

"This was not malice. I believe that the charge of second grade murder should not have sustained," Jeffrey Butler said.