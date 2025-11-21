UVA student injured in field-rush urges school to implement new safety measures

The Brief A University of Virginia student who was injured in a field-rushing incident is urging the school to strengthen its safety measures. At least 19 students were injured when a massive crowd ran onto the field after the team beat Florida State University back in September. With football still in season, she’s sharing her story because she doesn’t want anyone else to go through the pain she and so many others did.



A University of Virginia student who was injured when a massive crowd rushed a football field in excitement following the team's double-overtime win against Florida State is urging the school to put more safety measures in place.

The backstory:

When UVA defeated Florida State in double overtime back in September, students flung onto the field in excitement, but the celebration quickly turned into chaos, sending dozens to the hospital, including a local girl from McLean.

Ellie Wormser is in her third year and UVA and after this frightful incident, she now struggles to balance her daily doctor's appointments with her school load.

With football still in season, she’s sharing her story because she doesn’t want anyone else to go through the pain she and so many others did.

The incident:



The student section at UVA is a grass hill and on the night of the big game, it was packed, creating what Wormser described as an avalanche of people.

"It all changed so fast. I mean, I was immediately knocked unconscious. I didn’t even have time to process what was happening, cause I was just knocked out right away," Wormser said.

At least 19 students were sent to the hospital.

"I woke up underneath a pile of unconscious people," she told FOX 5. "I just was screaming in so much pain."

Big picture view:

The school was fined $50,000 for a first offense under ACC Conference rules, and it could increase up to $200,000 — a stark comparison from other conferences that have tighter polices.

The SEC has a flat fine of $500,000. Ellie’s mom, Jen believes stricter policies are warranted on all campuses, especially UVA.

"We would love to have a conversation with the universities or the college football league or the conference her college is in to start those discussions," mom Jen Wormser said. "That’s why we’re trying to bring awareness to Ellie’s story so other parents can say to their kids, you know, there’s a lot of dangerous field rushing and it’s happening almost every weekend on college campuses."

An ongoing struggle:

Wormser suffered multiple injuries and says her life has been overtaken by doctor appointments that have her traveling back and forth between McLean and UVA weekly.

"I ended up having a blood clot in my left leg that was specifically crushed the most so that was a DVT in my upper left leg and then a piece broke off and went to my lungs so I had a pulmonary embolism," she said. "I’m in occupational therapy, physical therapy, speech therapy, light therapy."

Her ankle was damaged, she has neuropathy in her leg, which will take a year to heal and what she says is a horrible concussion. Her recovery is extensive.

"I’m devastated that this happened to her and it’s changed her changed her life and I want her to on the other side of this go through and know she’s helping other kids," her mother said.