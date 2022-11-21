UVA Shooting: Wounded football player Michael Hollins Jr. released from hospital, mother says

Michael Hollins Jr., a University of Virginia football player who was injured in an on-campus attack that left three of his teammates dead, has been discharged from the hospital.

His mother Brenda tweeted the news Monday morning.

"Mike has been discharged!!! HALLELUJAH," the tweet said. "I want to thank everyone for their prayers, text messages, and calls. This has truly been a test of faith and I'm grateful. GOD has shown me he is faithful! Please continue praying for Mike as he recovers and settles into his new life. Please continue praying for the Chandler, Davis, Perry families. They need us!!! GOD is amazing!"

The shooting happened over a week ago when a student and former member of the school's football team opened fire on a bus as it returned from a field trip. After a 12-hour lockdown of the campus and manhunt for the gunman, officers arrested 22-year-old Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. the following day.

FILE: Brenda and Mike Hollins (Credit: Joe Gipson)

The shooting killed Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry. The three were members of the school football team and students at the school.

Mike Hollins, a running back on the football team, was shot and wounded. "Mike is a fighter — and he's showing it," Brenda said after flying to Virginia from Louisiana. "We have great doctors who have been working with him. And most importantly, we have God's grace and God's hands on him."

UVA football players D'Sean Perry (l) Devin Chandler (m) Lavel Davis Jr. (r) were killed Monday night when police say fellow student Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. opened fire in a bus on the University of Virginia campus.

A second student was also injured and was hospitalized.

Jones faces multiple charges including three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of using a handgun in the commission of a felony.